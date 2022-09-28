This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

By Logan DeLoye

September 28, 2022

Empty School Hall
Photo: Getty Images

Georgia is home to hundreds of public high schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Georgia for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated public high-school in the entire state is Gwinnett School Of Mathematics, Science & Technology located in Lawrenceville. Following closely behind Gwinnett School Of Mathematics, Science & Technology as the highest-ranked public schools in the state are Northview High School in Duluth, Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Lambert High School in Suwanee, and Chattahoochee High School in Alpharetta.

Niche gave the Gwinnett School Of Mathematics, Science & Technology an "A+" rating in the categories of academics, teachers, diversity, and college prep. The school received an A- in administration, and a B in clubs & activities.

Here is what Niche had to say about the top-rated public high school in the state:

"Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology is a top rated, public school located in LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. It has 1,197 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1. According to state test scores, 99% of students are at least proficient in math and 99% in reading."
