Tom Brady Evacuates Family Amid Catastrophic Hurricane Ian's Path

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have reportedly evacuated their family from their Tampa Bay home ahead of Hurricane Ian making its way through the city this week.

Brady and Bündchen, along with their son, Benjamin, 12, and daughter, Vivian, 9, as well as Brady's son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 15, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan, all made the move to the family's home in Miami, a source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE Magazine.

The move comes hours after the Buccaneers announced their decision to move practices to the Miami Dolphins' facility on Tuesday (September 28) ahead of Sunday's (October 2) game against the Kansas City Chiefs set to be played at Raymond James Stadium.

The status for the Sunday Night Football primetime matchup hasn't been changed as of Wednesday (September 28).

Tampa is expected to see tropical storm-force wind gusts between 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon, according to CNN meteorologists.

The Brady family's evacuation comes amid Page Six'﻿s recent report that the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his supermodel wife were going through an "epic fight" and hadn't yet reconciled despite Bündchen returning to Florida from their trip to Costa Rica.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the website that the supermodel "isn't back with Tom" and "flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn't been to their home in Tampa."

Bündchen was believed to be staying in Miami during her time away from her husband. The source also denied reports of the couple divorcing as being "not true."

Multiple sources claimed that the couple was involved in a series of heated arguments over Brady's recent decision to un-retire from the NFL before leaving their family compound in Tampa for Costa Rica, which coincided with the quarterback's recent absence from the Buccaneers.

Last month, Brady spoke candidly while finally publicly addressing his more than 10-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the team's 27-10 preseason loss to the Indianapolis.

"It's all personal, you know, everyone's got different situations they're dealing with, so we all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on so, you know, you've just got to try to figure out life the best you can, you know, it's a continuous process," Brady told reporters after the game via Yahoo Sports.