Father And Teen Son Charged With Murder Following PnB Rock Shooting

"The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends and most importantly his family," Gascón said in a statement. "The accused individuals' alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen's talents. I thank the investigators who presented the case to my office. As we do every single day, we will work diligently to make sure that those responsible for taking the life of an innocent victim are held accountable."



PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen, was allegedly shot and robbed by the teenaged shooter at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood. The rapper was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said both Trone and his son were at the restaurant before the rapper arrived with his girlfriend. Once the shooter fled the scene, police say he hopped in his dad's car and they both sped away. They also reportedly burned the getaway car afterward.



The Philadelphia native was laid to rest in his hometown last week. He was only 30.