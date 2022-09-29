Here Is The Best Coffee Shop In Phoenix
By Ginny Reese
September 29, 2022
Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and Phoenix has some seriously delicious ones.
Whether you're looking for locally-roasted beans, a sip of espresso, or the perfect dark-roast, Phoenix definitely delivers on the quality and quantity of great local coffee shops.
Yelp has a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the area. According to the list, the highest-rated coffee shop in Phoenix is Lux Central. One Yelp user reviewed the coffee shop, writing:
"Great place to stop by and work or meet friends! Community style. Very welcoming. Lots of goodies to choose from sweet and savory options."
Here are the top ten highest-rated coffee shops in Phoenix, according to Yelp:
- Lux Central
- Cartel Roasting
- Colados Coffee & Crepes
- Lola Coffee
- Tres Leches Cafe
- Elevate Coffee
- Village Coffee Roastery
- Songbird Coffee & Tea House
- Press Coffee- McCormick
- Provision
Click here to check out the full list of coffee shops.