Here Is The Best Coffee Shop In Phoenix

Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and Phoenix has some seriously delicious ones.

Whether you're looking for locally-roasted beans, a sip of espresso, or the perfect dark-roast, Phoenix definitely delivers on the quality and quantity of great local coffee shops.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the area. According to the list, the highest-rated coffee shop in Phoenix is Lux Central. One Yelp user reviewed the coffee shop, writing:

"Great place to stop by and work or meet friends! Community style. Very welcoming. Lots of goodies to choose from sweet and savory options."

Here are the top ten highest-rated coffee shops in Phoenix, according to Yelp:

Lux Central Cartel Roasting Colados Coffee & Crepes Lola Coffee Tres Leches Cafe Elevate Coffee Village Coffee Roastery Songbird Coffee & Tea House Press Coffee- McCormick Provision

