Here Is The Best Coffee Shop In Tucson

Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and Tucson has some seriously delicious ones.

Whether you're looking for locally-roasted beans, a sip of espresso, or the perfect dark-roast, Tucson definitely delivers on the quality and quantity of great local coffee shops.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the area. According to the list, the highest-rated coffee shop in Tucson is Hillhouse Coffee. One Yelp user reviewed the coffee shop, writing:

"If you're looking for the smoothest cold brew or iced coffees, Hillhouse Coffee is the place to go! The drinks are delicious and are prepared super quickly. You can either drive thru or walk up to order."

Here are the top ten highest-rated coffee shops in the city, according to Yelp:

Hillhouse Coffee Red Captain Coffee Company Brewed Awakening Callee Coffee Barista Del Barrio Eleven Café Yellow Brick Coffee The Scented Leaf HeeMee Coffee + Bakery Coffee Times Drive

Check out the full list of the city's highest-rated coffee shops on Yelp's website.