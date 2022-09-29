Intense Video Shows Phoenix Fire Dept Pulling Man & Dog From Burning Home

A man and his dog had to be pulled from their burning home, and it was all caught on camera. ABC 15 reported that the fire happened a little over a week ago at a mobile home park near Cave Creek and Peoria.

Arthur Dugger was pulled from the home after it burst into flames due to an electrical issue. Dugger said, "All of a sudden I kind of smelled smoke and something crackling."

That's when he realized his home was on fire. He said, "Open the door and here's the roll of the fire coming back at me. So, I hurried up and slammed the door."

Dugger was trapped in the back of the home with his dog Rufus. Dugger says he called 911 and they told him to break a window. Once he broke a window, he got his dog out and was screaming for someone to help him escape.

First responders were able to break another window and pull Dugger from the burning home.

Check out the intense video of the rescue below: