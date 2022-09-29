Over 220 People Get 'Explosive' Gastroenteritis After Visiting Grand Canyon

There was a norovirus outbreak among Grand Canyon National Park visitors earlier this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). AZ Family reported that the virus hit dozens of river rafters and campers.

Visitors reported to having "explosive" gastrointestinal illnesses. A rafting group reported the first case on April 6th. According to the CDC, 11 out of the 28 rafters on that trip ended up getting sick.

The rafters first reported norovirus-like symptoms and as time passed on, more and more reports came in. That's when the CDC launched an investigation. Researchers looked into the cases of 222 people who got sick in a three-month time span.

The CDC says that five people reported falling ill before their trips, which indicated a "potential for multisource introduction" of the norovirus into Grand Canyon National Park.

Jan Balsom, spokesperson for the park, told The Daily Beast, "We haven't seen something like this kind of outbreak in about 10 years."

The CDC recommends practicing extra hygiene and ensuring you use and consume clean water.