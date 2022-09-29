This Is The Best Coffee Shop In Dallas

By Ginny Reese

September 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and Dallas has some seriously delicious ones.

Whether you're looking for locally-roasted beans, a sip of espresso, or the perfect dark-roast, Dallas definitely delivers on the quality and quantity of great local coffee shops.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the area. According to the list, the highest-rated coffee shop in Dallas is LDU Coffee. One Yelp user reviewed the coffee shop, writing:

"Ok LDU might be my absolute fav coffee in Dallas right now. Always kind. Always welcoming. And the coffee is just consistently great."

Here are the top ten highest-rated coffee shops in the city, according to Yelp:

  1. LDU Coffee
  2. Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters
  3. Window Seat Coffee
  4. State Street Coffee
  6. The Cultured Cup
  7. Buzz & Bustle
  8. Stupid Good Coffee
  9. Summer Moon Coffee
  10. White Rock Coffee- Preston Center

Check out the full list of the city's highest-rated coffee shops on Yelp's website.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.