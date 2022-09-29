This Is The Best Coffee Shop In Dallas
By Ginny Reese
September 29, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and Dallas has some seriously delicious ones.
Whether you're looking for locally-roasted beans, a sip of espresso, or the perfect dark-roast, Dallas definitely delivers on the quality and quantity of great local coffee shops.
Yelp has a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the area. According to the list, the highest-rated coffee shop in Dallas is LDU Coffee. One Yelp user reviewed the coffee shop, writing:
"Ok LDU might be my absolute fav coffee in Dallas right now. Always kind. Always welcoming. And the coffee is just consistently great."
Here are the top ten highest-rated coffee shops in the city, according to Yelp:
- LDU Coffee
- Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters
- Window Seat Coffee
- State Street Coffee
- The Cultured Cup
- Buzz & Bustle
- Stupid Good Coffee
- Summer Moon Coffee
- White Rock Coffee- Preston Center
Check out the full list of the city's highest-rated coffee shops on Yelp's website.