This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio

By Ginny Reese

September 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and San Antonio has some seriously delicious ones.

Whether you're looking for locally-roasted beans, a sip of espresso, or the perfect dark-roast, San Antonio definitely delivers on the quality and quantity of great local coffee shops.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the area. According to the list, the highest-rated coffee shop in San Antonio is Breton Organic Coffee Bar. One Yelp user reviewed the coffee shop, writing:

"Best coffee bar in San Antonio!!! Hands down. It's a true coffee bar and the variety of how you like your drinks are pretty much endless. The espresso is smooth and rich...no heartburn later. I haven't had one drink that I haven't loved...all spice, cafe de olla, and vanilla/caramel (iced and hot) have all been amazing depending on my mood. Best part, they are consistently delicious and organic!!!"

Here are the top ten highest-rated coffee shops in the city, according to Yelp:

  1. Breton Organic Coffee Bar
  2. Bright Coffee
  3. Poetic Republic Coffee
  4. San Antonio Gold
  5. Theory Coffee Company
  6. Scorpion
  7. I Love Churros
  8. QuickDraw Coffee
  9. PJ's Coffee
  10. Barrio Barista

Check out the full list of the city's highest-rated coffee shops on Yelp's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.