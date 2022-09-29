This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio

Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and San Antonio has some seriously delicious ones.

Whether you're looking for locally-roasted beans, a sip of espresso, or the perfect dark-roast, San Antonio definitely delivers on the quality and quantity of great local coffee shops.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the area. According to the list, the highest-rated coffee shop in San Antonio is Breton Organic Coffee Bar. One Yelp user reviewed the coffee shop, writing:

"Best coffee bar in San Antonio!!! Hands down. It's a true coffee bar and the variety of how you like your drinks are pretty much endless. The espresso is smooth and rich...no heartburn later. I haven't had one drink that I haven't loved...all spice, cafe de olla, and vanilla/caramel (iced and hot) have all been amazing depending on my mood. Best part, they are consistently delicious and organic!!!"

Here are the top ten highest-rated coffee shops in the city, according to Yelp:

Breton Organic Coffee Bar Bright Coffee Poetic Republic Coffee San Antonio Gold Theory Coffee Company Scorpion I Love Churros QuickDraw Coffee PJ's Coffee Barrio Barista

Check out the full list of the city's highest-rated coffee shops on Yelp's website.