This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio
By Ginny Reese
September 29, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and San Antonio has some seriously delicious ones.
Whether you're looking for locally-roasted beans, a sip of espresso, or the perfect dark-roast, San Antonio definitely delivers on the quality and quantity of great local coffee shops.
Yelp has a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the area. According to the list, the highest-rated coffee shop in San Antonio is Breton Organic Coffee Bar. One Yelp user reviewed the coffee shop, writing:
"Best coffee bar in San Antonio!!! Hands down. It's a true coffee bar and the variety of how you like your drinks are pretty much endless. The espresso is smooth and rich...no heartburn later. I haven't had one drink that I haven't loved...all spice, cafe de olla, and vanilla/caramel (iced and hot) have all been amazing depending on my mood. Best part, they are consistently delicious and organic!!!"
Here are the top ten highest-rated coffee shops in the city, according to Yelp:
- Breton Organic Coffee Bar
- Bright Coffee
- Poetic Republic Coffee
- San Antonio Gold
- Theory Coffee Company
- Scorpion
- I Love Churros
- QuickDraw Coffee
- PJ's Coffee
- Barrio Barista
Check out the full list of the city's highest-rated coffee shops on Yelp's website.