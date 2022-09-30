Dave Navarro Will Sit Out Jane's Addiction Tour Due To Long Covid Battle

Way back in May, Porno For Pyros made an unexpected return when Perry Farrell revealed Jane's Addiction would not be able to play some festival shows due to Dave Navarro dealing with a "long bout of Covid." Unfortunately, months later, the guitarist is still battling the illness and will not be joining the band on their fall tour with Smashing Pumpkins. He shared the disappointing news on Twitter, noting that Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen would be taking his place.

To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits on Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," he wrote. "I had hoped for a full recovery by October but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg. I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned, Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original line up but that will have to wait until I am recovered."

The news isn't all bad though. Navarro confirmed he'll be working on new music while the rest of the band's on the road. "While the band is touring, I will be working on some new Jane's material in the studio here in LA," he divulged. "In the meantime, the great Troy Van Leeuwen will be filling in for me. He has been in such bands as Queens of the Stone Age, Failure, A Perfect Circle, Eagles of Death Metal & The Damned just to name a few. He is a great guy and I am honoured to have him help make this tour happen.?

"Though I am saddened to not make this tour I am focused on making a full recovery and re-joining the guys when I am able," Navarro ended his message. "I truly wish the band well on this tour and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get em guys! Maybe I can get to a show one night and watch my own band for the first time ever."

See his full message below.