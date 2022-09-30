This Is Wisconsin's Best Smoothie Shop

By Logan DeLoye

September 30, 2022

A young woman drinks green smoothies and eats a burger in a vegan fast food restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best smoothie in all of Wisconsin can be found at On The Bus located in Milwaukee. Eat This Not That recommended trying the deliciously healthy Glowing Ginger Smoothie. This popular location also offers a variety of vegan food options.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state:

"Grab a Glowing Ginger smoothie (turmeric, pineapple, ginger, banana, and orange juice) and take a stroll around the Milwaukee Public Market. On the Bus also offers vegan burgers and more."
