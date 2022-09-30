Vanilla Ice, Kel Mitchell & Others Remember Coolio Following Shocking Death

"My heart goes out to all the family," Ice said. "I'm truly devastated. He was a great friend."



TMZ also spoke to Kel Mitchell, who starred in Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel, about his experiences with the "Fantastic Voyage" rapper. Coolio created the theme song for the classic sit-com, which still a fan favorite to this day. Mitchell said he was "like everyone's favorite uncle" and still kept in contact with him even after the show ended in 2000.



“Everytime I was around Coolio, it was always a good time,” Mitchell said. “He just brought a special kind of magic to that theme song. I met him on All That first, before the theme song, and we were in a Good Burger sketch together. He was an amazing actor and had great comedic timing. We just stayed in contact all these years and that theme song is so iconic.”



After his former co-star Kenan Thompson paid homage to the rapper, Kel Mitchell posted a tribute of his own on Instagram.

