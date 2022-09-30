Vanilla Ice, Kel Mitchell & Others Remember Coolio Following Shocking Death
By Tony M. Centeno
September 30, 2022
Those who knew Coolio well are coming forward with their best memories about the veteran rapper in the days after his shocking death.
On Thursday, September 29, TMZ caught up with Vanilla Ice, who was the last artist to perform with Coolio before he passed away. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper had a show last Friday in Texas and brought out Coolio for a freestyle during his set on the 'I Love The 90s" tour. The 59-year-old, who had been touring with Ice for the past six years, recalled the last words Coolio said to him, "See you tomorrow homie."
"My heart goes out to all the family," Ice said. "I'm truly devastated. He was a great friend."
TMZ also spoke to Kel Mitchell, who starred in Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel, about his experiences with the "Fantastic Voyage" rapper. Coolio created the theme song for the classic sit-com, which still a fan favorite to this day. Mitchell said he was "like everyone's favorite uncle" and still kept in contact with him even after the show ended in 2000.
“Everytime I was around Coolio, it was always a good time,” Mitchell said. “He just brought a special kind of magic to that theme song. I met him on All That first, before the theme song, and we were in a Good Burger sketch together. He was an amazing actor and had great comedic timing. We just stayed in contact all these years and that theme song is so iconic.”
After his former co-star Kenan Thompson paid homage to the rapper, Kel Mitchell posted a tribute of his own on Instagram.
Coolio passed away while visiting a friend in Downtown Los Angeles earlier this week. So far, no cause of death has been confirmed. He was in town to get his passport situated so that he can perform at a show in Germany, which is still scheduled to happen this weekend. The event has been converted into a Coolio tribute show with '90s singer Haddaway leading the efforts. See what Haddaway had to say about the concert below.