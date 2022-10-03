Charlie Puth To Celebrate New Album In The Metaverse: How To Watch

By Taylor Fields

October 4, 2022

Charlie Puth is releasing his new album Charlie on October 7th and to celebrate, he's taking over iHeartLand in the Metaverse on album release day during his exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party.

Charlie is Puth's third full-length studio album following 2018's Voicenotes, and showcases twelve new songs including previously-released tracks like "Light Switch," "Charlie Be Quiet!," "Left and Right" featuring Jung Kook of BTS, and more.

Puth first announced his new album over the summer, and revealed that the new set of songs was actually made on the internet. "This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art." Charlie wrote, "Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you."

During his iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Charlie will perform some of his new Charlie songs, and fan favorites, as well as open up about the making of his new album and more during an exclusive Q&A with iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright. Fans can watch and celebrate Charlie's new music with him during the special event on Friday, October 7th at 7pm ET/4pm PT in iHeartLand HERE and HERE, as well as listen on iHeartRadio's Hit Nation station at 7pm local time.

Get pumped for the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Charlie Puth by listening to some of his new Charlie songs below.

Charlie Puth
