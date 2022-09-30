Charlie Puth Finally Shares Full Version Of 'Charlie Be Quiet!'

Ever since Charlie Puth shared a video detailing a new idea for this song, fans have been clamoring for an official release. On Friday, September 30th, their wish was granted, and even better, the track is featured on his upcoming album Charlie.

"What if there was a song called 'Charlie Be Quiet?'" the hitmaker asked fans in a video posted exactly a month ago. "That song is gonna be an award-winning one," one fan commented on the video. "This song is amazing," another user said. Fans also begged Puth to put the song out already. "Drop it man!!" one fan wrote with a fire emoji.

"Charlie, be quiet, don't make a sound/ You got to lower the noise a little bit now/ If she knows you're in love, she's gonna run, run away," sings in the chorus. The singer's self-censorship makes sense when you recall his previously released track, "I Don't Think That I Like Her," which details a Ready-For-Love Charlie getting rejected by women who aren't on the same page.