Lizzo just got invited to perform at James Madison's house. According to a report from TMZ, a representative from the fourth US president's Montpelier estate said the Emmy winner has an open invitation to take a private tour of Madison's estate and even put on a performance during her visit. It could be a planned concert or an impromptu jam session, according to TMZ.

The invitation comes after Lizzo played Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute on stage during her The Special Tour stop in Washington, DC. Library Of Congress rep Carla Hayden hit up Lizzo on Twitter to offer her the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity before the show. Reps from the Library Of Congress came out on stage to present Lizzo with the crystal flute. "B---h, I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s! We just made history tonight!" she told the audience after playing the flute for them.

