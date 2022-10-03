Lizzo Invited To James Madison's Home After Playing His Crystal Flute
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 3, 2022
Lizzo just got invited to perform at James Madison's house. According to a report from TMZ, a representative from the fourth US president's Montpelier estate said the Emmy winner has an open invitation to take a private tour of Madison's estate and even put on a performance during her visit. It could be a planned concert or an impromptu jam session, according to TMZ.
The invitation comes after Lizzo played Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute on stage during her The Special Tour stop in Washington, DC. Library Of Congress rep Carla Hayden hit up Lizzo on Twitter to offer her the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity before the show. Reps from the Library Of Congress came out on stage to present Lizzo with the crystal flute. "B---h, I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s! We just made history tonight!" she told the audience after playing the flute for them.
Hearing @lizzo play some of the Library's priceless antique instruments on Monday was such a gift, and we were honored and happy to help her share that gift with her concert audience Tuesday night. Here is some more behind-the-scenes footage of her Library tour. #LizzoAtLOC pic.twitter.com/OQc4K3YXBg— Library of Congress (@librarycongress) September 28, 2022
The Madison estate rep added that they're hoping to arrange something with the Library of Congress so that Lizzo can play the crystal flute again during her potential set there. The estate also told TMZ that there is no proof Madison ever played his specially crafted crystal flute so Lizzo is already the first person to play it, but she could also be the first person to play the flute at his home.
TMZ also noted that nearly 100 slaves worked at Montpelier during Madison's time there and mentioned that Montpelier doesn't think anyone else is more deserving to play the "flute for royalty" than Lizzo. We'll see if Lizzo accepts the gig.