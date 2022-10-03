WATCH: Cash Thrown Into Air During 'Wild' California Street Takeover

Handfuls of money were thrown into the air on Sunday night during a "dangerous" street take over in Compton. According to KTLA, the takeover took place at midnight at the intersection of East Compton Boulevard and South San Pedro Street. A few spectators got a video of people racing towards the reckless drivers to pick up money in the middle of the street as one unidentified individual sent it flying through the air while standing on top of a vehicle.

In the video, viewers can see cars doing burnouts in close proximity to the crowd as others stand on top of cars in the middle of the street. All of a sudden, the man on the truck tosses money into the air and it falls to the road.