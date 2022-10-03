Watch Eddie Vedder And Stevie Nicks Sing 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around'

Eddie Vedder's sixth annual Ohana Festival saw another star-studded lineup descend on Dana Point, California over the weekend. The Pearl Jam frontman co-headlined Saturday night (October 1) with Jack White and P!nk topped the bill on Sunday (October 2), but before all of that Stevie Nicks wowed the crowd. The Fleetwood Mac singer brought Vedder out to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — her 1981 collaboration with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. Vedder traded verses with her, taking on Petty's parts.

“Tom was one of my best friends in the world. I met him at 1979 the end of 1979. He gave me ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ and had already recorded it and sang it with me. And I didn’t even know him. So he and I were really, really dear friends until he passed away," Nicks has said about her relationship with the late rock icon. "I just want to keep him here as long as I can. Sometimes I’m in tears; sometimes, I can smile with a little bit of remembrance of the hysterical person he was."

Nicks still has a few stops left on her North American tour, and Vedder is playing a couple solo shows this month with his band the Earthlings. Watch fan-shot footage of the duo singing "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" below.