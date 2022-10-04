Billie Eilish Unveils New Nike Collab And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Billie Eilish gave fans a sneak peek of her latest Nike collaboration on Instagram, sharing photos of sneakers, a hoodie, sweatpants and a t-shirt in the "Sequoia" colorway. "everything sequoiaaaaa 😋 !!!!!!" she captioned the post. "my new @nike collection🙃🙃 launches oct. 13th on store.billieeilish.com and oct. 14th on the SNKRS app & selected retailers"

Fans were undoubtedly excited about the new collection, but also lamented not having the money to buy the new merch.

"i really don’t like u for dropping stuff i need all the time," one commented.

"I HATE YOU ALWAYS WHEN IM BROKE😭😭😭😭😭" wrote another.

Others just succumbed to knowing they'll drop all their money on Eilish swag. "girl just take all my money," one fan wrote.

Eilish first announced her partnership with Nike earlier this year. Check out her post below.