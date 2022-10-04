Billie Eilish Unveils New Nike Collab And Fans Are Losing Their Minds
By Katrina Nattress
October 5, 2022
Billie Eilish gave fans a sneak peek of her latest Nike collaboration on Instagram, sharing photos of sneakers, a hoodie, sweatpants and a t-shirt in the "Sequoia" colorway. "everything sequoiaaaaa 😋 !!!!!!" she captioned the post. "my new @nike collection🙃🙃 launches oct. 13th on store.billieeilish.com and oct. 14th on the SNKRS app & selected retailers"
Fans were undoubtedly excited about the new collection, but also lamented not having the money to buy the new merch.
"i really don’t like u for dropping stuff i need all the time," one commented.
"I HATE YOU ALWAYS WHEN IM BROKE😭😭😭😭😭" wrote another.
Others just succumbed to knowing they'll drop all their money on Eilish swag. "girl just take all my money," one fan wrote.
Eilish first announced her partnership with Nike earlier this year. Check out her post below.
Last month it was announced that Eilish broke two Guinness world records with her various award wins. The "Happier Than Ever" singer broke the records for “Most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year (female)” and “Youngest person to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of film music awards,” after taking home an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy for her hit James Bond track, “No Time to Die,” at the age of 20.