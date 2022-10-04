Lil Baby Shares Exciting New Details About His Long-Awaited Album
By Tony M. Centeno
October 4, 2022
Lil Baby is giving us more details about his third studio album before it drops next week.
On Monday, October 3, the Georgia native said that he just turned in the final version of his upcoming project. The album, called It's Only Me, is set to feature 23 new tracks which will most likely include the slew of singles he's dropped all summer like "In A Minute," "Right On" and "Frozen." His upcoming LP will also contain seven fresh collaborations. He hasn't confirmed the final tracklist yet but it's possible his recent joint effort with 42 Dugg and Veeze "U-Digg" will appear on the project.
Finally Turned My Album In ✅— Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) October 3, 2022
23 songs 7 Features 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 No Deluxe 😮💨😮💨— Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) October 3, 2022
“Finally Turned My Album In,” Lil Baby wrote. “23 songs 7 Features No Deluxe.”
The announcement comes after a lengthy buildup to his next album. Over the past few months, Lil Baby put in overtime to prepare for the release of It's Only Me. Baby just wrapped up his co-headlining tour with Chris Brown and lit up plenty of festival stages while he was on the road. He even released a new documentary about his life and career. Now he's ready to dominate the last 4th quarter with his brand-new collection of songs. Last month, he delivered his latest single "Detox" and revealed the release date of the album along with the official cover art.
“‘It’s Only Me ’10-14-22 I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming But I’m Coming Harder And Harder …… #worththewait,” Baby wrote on Instagram.
Look out for It's Only Me on October 14. Watch the official video for "Detox" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE