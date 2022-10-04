Lil Baby Shares Exciting New Details About His Long-Awaited Album

“Finally Turned My Album In,” Lil Baby wrote. “23 songs 7 Features No Deluxe.”



The announcement comes after a lengthy buildup to his next album. Over the past few months, Lil Baby put in overtime to prepare for the release of It's Only Me. Baby just wrapped up his co-headlining tour with Chris Brown and lit up plenty of festival stages while he was on the road. He even released a new documentary about his life and career. Now he's ready to dominate the last 4th quarter with his brand-new collection of songs. Last month, he delivered his latest single "Detox" and revealed the release date of the album along with the official cover art.



“‘It’s Only Me ’10-14-22 I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming But I’m Coming Harder And Harder …… #worththewait,” Baby wrote on Instagram.

