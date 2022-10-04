He continued, "In times of loss, it is a comfort to honor those we miss through the work we do. I take great comfort then from the progress we are making to end the illegal wildlife trade."

According to People, the illegal wildlife trade is worth $20 billion annually and Prince William wants to help bring the "sinister" criminal operations "out of the shadows." Prince William, "While we do not have the luxury of time, clearly we do have a proven roadmap to success and the motivation to put it into action," he said. "I hope you all leave here today energized and motivated to intensify this work. Because there are still too many criminals who believe they can act with impunity, too many lives being destroyed and too many species on the brink of extinction due to this heinous crime."