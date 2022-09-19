Queen Elizabeth's Casket Features Flowers From Her Wedding In 1947

Queen Elizabeth married the late Prince Philip in front of 2,000 people on November 20th, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. “If I am asked what I think about family life after 25 years of marriage, I can answer with equal simplicity and conviction, I am for it,” she said on their anniversary in 1972 per PageSix.

It would be at the same church where she ascended to the throne in 1953 and where her state funeral was held after a record-breaking 70-year reign as Britain's monarch. King Charles and members of the Royal Family including Camilla, Queen Consort, the Queen's only daughter Princess Anne, Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were all present.

The Queen will be laid to rest next to Prince Philip in a private burial service on Monday night.