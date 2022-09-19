Queen Elizabeth's Casket Features Flowers From Her Wedding In 1947
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 19, 2022
The Royal Family has revealed that the flowers sitting atop Queen Elizabeth II's casket featured flowers from her wedding bouquet. In a tweet early Monday morning (September 19th), the same day as her state funeral, the Royal Family tweeted that the new monarch King Charles III made sure the wreath contained these symbolic florals.
“At The King’s request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen’s wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences,” they wrote.
Queen Elizabeth married the late Prince Philip in front of 2,000 people on November 20th, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. “If I am asked what I think about family life after 25 years of marriage, I can answer with equal simplicity and conviction, I am for it,” she said on their anniversary in 1972 per PageSix.
It would be at the same church where she ascended to the throne in 1953 and where her state funeral was held after a record-breaking 70-year reign as Britain's monarch. King Charles and members of the Royal Family including Camilla, Queen Consort, the Queen's only daughter Princess Anne, Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were all present.
The Queen will be laid to rest next to Prince Philip in a private burial service on Monday night.