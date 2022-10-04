Thieves Use Pickup Truck To Rip ATM Out Of Texas Convenience Store

Police are investigating a robbery that took place in Dallas this week that involved a pickup truck, an ATM and several rounds of gunfire.

Thieves are accused of busting through the window of the 7-Eleven on Lemmon Avenue and ripping the ATM out from the building using a pickup truck, according to WFAA. As they pulled the money machine out of the store on Tuesday (October 4) morning, they fired shots at a store clerk.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

It's still unclear how much money was taken from the ATM after it was found smashed into several pieces in the parking lot outside the convenience store. Police are continuing to investigate, as no suspects have been named yet after a helicopter search.