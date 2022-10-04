Thieves Use Pickup Truck To Rip ATM Out Of Texas Convenience Store

By Dani Medina

October 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Police are investigating a robbery that took place in Dallas this week that involved a pickup truck, an ATM and several rounds of gunfire.

Thieves are accused of busting through the window of the 7-Eleven on Lemmon Avenue and ripping the ATM out from the building using a pickup truck, according to WFAA. As they pulled the money machine out of the store on Tuesday (October 4) morning, they fired shots at a store clerk.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

It's still unclear how much money was taken from the ATM after it was found smashed into several pieces in the parking lot outside the convenience store. Police are continuing to investigate, as no suspects have been named yet after a helicopter search.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.