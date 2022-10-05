GloRilla Gets Emotional While Accepting Her First BET Hip Hop Award

"I don't want to cry my make-up off," she said while at the podium. "First of all I want to thank God. Y'all, I'm crying. I want to thank my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO, my manager, my family and everybody that supported me. Let's go!!"



Later on, the rapper performed her hit song after her label mate EST Gee rocked the stage with Jeezy during CMG's set. GloRilla wasn't the only one who made an inspirational acceptance speech. N.O.R.E. also took the stage with DJ EFN and their Drink Champs team as they accepted the award for "Best Hip Hop Platform" after tying with Yung Miami's Caresha Please.



“[Big] Pun told me to come," N.O.R.E. explained. "He said Fat Joe was hosting, he said Mobb Deep is gonna be there. He said, ‘You got to come tonight with your wife, your beautiful wife, and accept this award on every hood n***a that cut school and was in the resource room.”



Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar was a big winner of the night with six awards while Drake won three. DJ Drama won "DJ of the Year" and Hitmaka won "Producer of the Year." Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Big Glo and the rest of the winners above.