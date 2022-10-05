Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2022
Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi are calling it quits once again after the couple announced they got back together earlier this year.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, October 4, Mandi officially filed for divorce from the singer. In the legal document, Nazanin cited "irreconcilable reasons" drove her to legally split from Miguel but didn't provide any further details. She also stated that there's a prenup in play. The recent filing comes a year after the couple initially announced their plans to separate. However, back in February, the couple revealed they had gotten back together.
Miguel and Nazanin had been married since 2018 but were together since they were in high school. The court documents doesn't specify the exact date of separation. As of now, the paperwork lists the date as "TBD." However, the couple were last photographed together in July. They also did not have any children during their time together.
Neither Miguel nor Nazanin have directly spoken about their split. So far, they both have posted cryptic posts that could describe how they're feeling at the moment. Yet, none of them mention each other by name.
Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about their situation above.