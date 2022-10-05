Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce

Miguel and Nazanin had been married since 2018 but were together since they were in high school. The court documents doesn't specify the exact date of separation. As of now, the paperwork lists the date as "TBD." However, the couple were last photographed together in July. They also did not have any children during their time together.



Neither Miguel nor Nazanin have directly spoken about their split. So far, they both have posted cryptic posts that could describe how they're feeling at the moment. Yet, none of them mention each other by name.



Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about their situation above.