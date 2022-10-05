Rihanna Shares How She Feels About Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

By Tony M. Centeno

October 5, 2022

Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna is speaking out for the first time since she was confirmed as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show.

On Tuesday, October 4, TMZ caught up with the ANTI singer as she was leaving a grocery store in Los Angeles. Rihanna noted how the interviewer sneaked up on her before she responded to questions about her upcoming performance. When asked about how she feels about her set at the big game, RiRi admitted that she feels "nervous" but is more excited than anything else. The interviewer tried to see if she decided on who she may bring out with her, but didn't get far.

"I'm nervous," Rihanna responded, "but I'm excited."

She chucked up the deuces after the interviewer asked if A$AP Rocky would be her special guest. Rihanna is currently weighing the options of bringing out a couple of past collaborators out during her performance or doing the show solo. The new mom has at least 50 artists to choose from since she's made hits with various artists from Kanye West to Calvin Harris. Speaking of Ye, he recently showed interest in appearing alongside her after he posted a screenshot of the report to his Instagram Story last week.

It seems like fans and those within the music industry are collectively hype for Rihanna's performance. JAY-Z praised the Roc Nation singer shortly after the announcement was made and Dr. Dre revealed how excited he is to see her set.

"I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do," Dre said. "I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine,” he added. "It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high."

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show will go down on February 12, 2023.

