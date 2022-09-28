Rihanna Reportedly Considering Over 50 Artists As Super Bowl Show Guests

Rihanna's set will list up to 14 minutes so she has plenty of time to fit in a few surprise guests. On the other hand, she could also do a solo show as many icons have done before her with at least one other guest. The last time Rihanna delivered a live solo performance was six years ago when she performed a medley of her hits at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards following her Anti World World. No decisions have been finalized just yet, but sources assert Rihanna will have the final say.



It's possible she could perform something new as well. Rihanna and the father of her child A$AP Rocky were spotted in a recording studio in New York City on Monday night. They could be working on something for either her long-awaited album, Rocky's forthcoming LP or even something special just for the big game.



Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Rihanna's anticipated performance above.

