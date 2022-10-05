Texas Man Accused Of Biting Part Of Victim's Ear Off During Assault

Police are searching for a man who is accused of biting a part of a victim's ear off during an assault at a downtown Houston business.

It all went down on August 14 at a business in the 400 block of Main Street, Crime Stoppers said in a release. The suspect approached the victim from behind and struck them in the face. The suspect then tackled and partially bit off the victim's ear before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained major injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. Online tips are welcome at crimestoppers.org or on the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of this suspect may lead to a cash payment of up to $5,000.

