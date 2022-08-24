BTS Confirms First Concert Since Announcing Their Break

BTS will reunite this fall in Busan and details have officially been released. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook will hit the stage at Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun, Busan. The exciting news was announced on the fandom platform Weverse. A statement from the group's reps revealed that the in-person show should attract more than 100,000, and the “live play” broadcast will beam out on big screens to another 10,000 folks in the parking lot of Busan Port International Passenger Terminal.

For those not in Busan, the concert will livestream at 6:00 P.M. on October 15th on Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW, with more details on the event to be announced later.