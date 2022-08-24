BTS Confirms First Concert Since Announcing Their Break
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 24, 2022
BTS will reunite this fall in Busan and details have officially been released. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook will hit the stage at Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun, Busan. The exciting news was announced on the fandom platform Weverse. A statement from the group's reps revealed that the in-person show should attract more than 100,000, and the “live play” broadcast will beam out on big screens to another 10,000 folks in the parking lot of Busan Port International Passenger Terminal.
For those not in Busan, the concert will livestream at 6:00 P.M. on October 15th on Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW, with more details on the event to be announced later.
[공지] 2030 부산세계박람회 유치 기원 콘서트 BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN 공연 및 LIVE PLAY 개최 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)#YetToComeInBUSAN #BTS #방탄소년단#EXPO2030BUSAN #WorldEXPO2030https://t.co/XEOD5BWA91— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) August 24, 2022
The free concert will be the first by the K-pop sensations since they announced in June that they would be taking a break from the band so its members could pursue solo projects. At the time, the BTS ARMY was devastated and took to Twitter to lament that their favorite group would be disbanding. However, it was quickly clarified that the band wouldn't actually be parting ways and would instead take a break from active band duties to pursue their own solo projects.
While most members have been part of various projects over the past couple of months, J-Hope has made the most of this brief break so far. Earlier this summer he released his critically acclaimed debut solo album Jack in the Box and became the first South Korean musician to headline a major US music festival at Lollapalooza. During a recent interview, the rapper doubled down saying that BTS was definitely not on hiatus.
“We hope ARMY from all around the world will send a lot of support to BTS’s special performance to promote Busan’s bid for World Expo 2030,” read a statement from BigHit Music.