BTS Confirms First Concert Since Announcing Their Break

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

BTS will reunite this fall in Busan and details have officially been released. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook will hit the stage at Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun, Busan. The exciting news was announced on the fandom platform Weverse. A statement from the group's reps revealed that the in-person show should attract more than 100,000, and the “live play” broadcast will beam out on big screens to another 10,000 folks in the parking lot of Busan Port International Passenger Terminal.

For those not in Busan, the concert will livestream at 6:00 P.M. on October 15th on Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW, with more details on the event to be announced later.

The free concert will be the first by the K-pop sensations since they announced in June that they would be taking a break from the band so its members could pursue solo projects. At the time, the BTS ARMY was devastated and took to Twitter to lament that their favorite group would be disbanding. However, it was quickly clarified that the band wouldn't actually be parting ways and would instead take a break from active band duties to pursue their own solo projects.

While most members have been part of various projects over the past couple of months, J-Hope has made the most of this brief break so far. Earlier this summer he released his critically acclaimed debut solo album Jack in the Box and became the first South Korean musician to headline a major US music festival at Lollapalooza. During a recent interview, the rapper doubled down saying that BTS was definitely not on hiatus.

“We hope ARMY from all around the world will send a lot of support to BTS’s special performance to promote Busan’s bid for World Expo 2030,” read a statement from BigHit Music. 

BTS
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.