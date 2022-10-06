Ma$e Says Diddy Is Mad Because He Didn't Accept His 'Fake Apology'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 6, 2022
Ma$e has responded to Diddy after the Bad Boy Records founder claimed his former artist owes him $3 million dollars.
On Wednesday, October 5, Ma$e took to Instagram and reacted to Puff's interview with The Breakfast Club in which he requested the Harlem World rapper to provide receipts of their past financial dispute. In his post, Ma$e claimed that Diddy is just mad because he wouldn't allow his old label boss on stage to issue a "fake apology" and promote "that little wack song." The rapper-turned-pastor seems to be referring to Diddy's recent single "Gotta Move On" with Bryson Tiller.
"He's just [mad] I did not want him to come on stage with me to give his fake apology," he continued in his caption. "You’re high chill out! I’M GOOD LOVE.”
In a separate post, Ma$e continued to question Diddy's motives. In response to the music and media mogul's request for receipts, he invoked the names of the late Notorious B.I.G., Craig Mack and Black Rob, who he said had the receipts but can't show them now. Ma$e also said that Diddy's mother has the receipts as well.
“Yo, how dare this n***a talking about he want receipts," Ma$e said. "Let’s start with your mother, n***a. Your mother got the receipts, n***a. Everything is in your mother’s name.”
