Yung Miami Responds To Criticism Over First Award For 'Caresha Please'

"Not y’all mad #Careshaplease won an award? Awwww :’(" she tweeted.



There were several reactions to Yung Miami's win on Tuesday night. Her fans and past guests like Latto praised the rapper for all the success the show has garnered since it dropped in June. Others like Charlamagne Tha God saluted Yung Miami but still raised questions since she's only released five episodes over the past four months. During The Breakfast Club's recent interview with Diddy, Uncle Charla had to bring it up.



"I love Caresha, but it tied with Drink Champs," he told the REVOLT founder. "Diddy you know that's some bulls**t."



After Diddy said that they are both REVOLT shows, Charlamagne pushed back again with claims that have been thrown around on the Internet.



"So you paid for that? Drink Champs should have won that hands down," he replied.



Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation above.