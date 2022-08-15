Quavo & Takeoff Speak On Working Together Without Offset

“The chemistry is the same, and the recording is the same,” Quavo said. “We always normally record by ourselves because we’re so crazy on just dropping new s**t on each other.”



“The chemistry has been there since day one,” Takeoff added. “We easily bounce off.”



The teaser for their first interview without Offset comes months after rumors of Migos' break-up have been circulating throughout the industry and the blogosphere. After Quavo, Offset and his wife Cardi B all unfollowed each other on social media, Quavo and Takeoff made their debut as Unc & Phew in the Murda Beatz-produced banger "Hotel Lobby." Now that they've dropped another song without 'Set "Us vs. Them," Quavo and Takeoff appear as if they're ready to move on from Migos, especially since Huncho is also in the process of working on his acting career.



It's possible that Quavo and Takeoff, who are planning to perform without Offset later this month, might touch on the group's status during the upcoming interview, which is set to drop on August 18. Watch the trailer above and tune in this Thursday to find out what they have to say.

