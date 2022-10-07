Tafia Brings 'Paper Route' To Life With An Animated Tribute To Young Dolph

Tafia returns with a unique tribute to Young Dolph nearly a year after the "Get Paid" rapper's death.



Earlier this week, October 4, the Miami native released the official music video for "Paper Route" off his most recent project Mention My Name. In the video, we can see Tafia cruising through his neighborhood on a bike. After we catch him posted up with his crew, the Haitian rapper transforms into an animated character and joins Dolph as he lays down his verse on the track.



"Much respect to Dolph and his family," Tafia said. "He kept it solid with me so it's only right I showed my respects the right way in this video."