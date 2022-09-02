Young Thug Offers Kanye West 100 Acres Of Land In Atlanta For Yeezy Stores
By Tony M. Centeno
September 2, 2022
Young Thug put his own legal issues aside to extend a helping hand to Kanye West in his journey to open more brick-and-mortar Yeezy stores.
On Thursday, September 1, the Young Stoner Life founder hopped on Instagram in order to reach out to Ye about his mission to launch his new in-person Yeezy store in Atlanta. In his Instagram Story, Thug offered up his 100+ acres of land to the Yeezy founder so that he could use it as a foundation for his new store.
"@kanyewest I got over 100 acres," Thugger wrote. "However many you need they're yours free of charge. On GOD."
Ye has been at odds with collaborators Adidas and Gap after he claims the brands allegedly stole his designs. Since then, the rapper-producer reacted by laying the groundwork to build his own brick-and-mortar stores in various cities across the country beginning in Atlanta. Based on his conversation with A$AP Bari about the situation, Thugger's offer apparently got Ye even more hype for the endeavor.
"We gotta get Thug out of jail," Bari wrote in the text Ye shared on Instagram.
"Just sent this to Kim," the fashion designer replied.
His message to Kim Kardashian may have occurred before the former couple's viral debacle that ensued on Instagram. Amid his feud with Adidas and Gap, Ye also decided to drag Kim, Kylie and their mother Kris Jenner into his social media antics on Thursday night. The Donda Academy founder declared that he wanted his kids to attend the school he recently opened and called out his ex-wife and her family for their apparent opposition to his plan. He also referred to himself and the other father's in the Kardashian's circle like Travis Scott, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson as "sperm donors."
Meanwhile, Thug is still locked up with Gunna and their YSL crew until their RICO trial commences in January 2023. After he was denied bond several times since his arrest, we'll see if Kim can honor Ye's request. She previously called for Gunna's freedom earlier this summer.