Kim Kardashian Calls For Gunna's Release Amid YSL RICO Case

Gunna has a new supporter calling for his release from jail in Kim Kardashian.

Kim, a staunch advocate for criminal justice reform, tweeted her support for Gunna's release on Wednesday (July 20) afternoon.

"#FreeGunna," the SKIMS founder tweeted with the emojis, "🆓🅿️."

Gunna is currently being held at a jail in Georgia on charges of possession of drugs with intent to distribute and receiving stolen property. He was denied bond for a second time and his trial is scheduled for January. The "pushin P" rapper plead not guilty on these charges.

Earlier this year, Kim called for the temporarily prison release of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim to attend his daughter's funeral. Eli Torres was denied the request. The reality TV star also rallied behind Texas death-row inmate Melissa Lucio, whose execution was eventually halted.