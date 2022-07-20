Kim Kardashian Calls For Gunna's Release Amid YSL RICO Case

By Dani Medina

July 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Gunna has a new supporter calling for his release from jail in Kim Kardashian.

Kim, a staunch advocate for criminal justice reform, tweeted her support for Gunna's release on Wednesday (July 20) afternoon.

"#FreeGunna," the SKIMS founder tweeted with the emojis, "🆓🅿️."

Gunna is currently being held at a jail in Georgia on charges of possession of drugs with intent to distribute and receiving stolen property. He was denied bond for a second time and his trial is scheduled for January. The "pushin P" rapper plead not guilty on these charges.

Earlier this year, Kim called for the temporarily prison release of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim to attend his daughter's funeral. Eli Torres was denied the request. The reality TV star also rallied behind Texas death-row inmate Melissa Lucio, whose execution was eventually halted.

Gunna
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.