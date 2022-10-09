Blink-182 Wipe Their Instagram As Mysterious Billboards Appear

A new release from Blink-182 may be on the way or some kind of special announcement at the very least. Over the weekend, the band wiped all the posts on their official Instagram page. In addition, their official Blink-182 website is down and currently shows an animated bunny tapping its foot over a message that reads, "Hard At Work! Check Back Soon."

To make fans even more excited, NME reports that the band's official Twitter account has also liked a series of random tweets from 2013. "It's going to be really strange in 10 years when blink182 is classic rock and we hear it in drug stores and elevators," wrote one fan nearly 10 years ago. One tweet was posted in October of 2012 and read, "Blink-182 is writing a new album! It should be released in the next 10 years or so!"

NME also noted that the band has changed their bios across their social media profiles to read, "Crappy Punk Rock since 1992," followed by the guitar emoji.

In the past few days, fans have also noticed billboards with the band's name mysteriously appearing around the world. A new logo was spotted on an electronic billboard in Peru and a fan on Reddit has spotted a series of posters in Manhattan advertising something called "182 Industries" that claim "your future is cumming...in the blink of an eye."