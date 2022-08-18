Mark Hoppus Hints That 'Next Phase' Of Blink-182 Involves Tom DeLonge

Though the suspense may be killing diehard blink-182 fans, it really seems like it's only a matter of time before Mark, Tom and Travis reunite, and morbidly we might have cancer to thank for it.

In a new interview with People, Mark Hoppus opened up about how last year's cancer diagnosis led to him and Tom DeLonge reconciling.

“It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” Mark recalled about the informal reunion, which took place before he started chemo treatment. “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

"Everybody's in a really great place right now," he added.

So what does that mean about an actual reunion? Mark still kept it vague, but positive. “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is,” he said. “I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just d**n glad to be here.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mark spoke about how his wife Skye helped him through his "brutal" treatments and the dark depression that came with it. "Today I'm doing good. The recovery is taking a lot longer than I had hoped, but I am in a much better place," he said. "I feel like I have a second shot at life."