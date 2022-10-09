Maya Hawke Shares How She Turned Dad Ethan Hawke Into A Taylor Swift Fan

Singer-songwriter and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is proud that she was able to turn her father, actor Ethan Hawke, into a Taylor Swift fan. While talking to The Line of Best Fit for their 'Nine Songs' feature, Maya chose Swift's 2010 song "Ours," which prompted the sweet story.

"I remember that song very distinctly. My dad was such a powerful creative influence on me musically, he showed me so many songs and artists that I still listen to, and love and care about," she said per NME. "It took me a long while to be able to show him something he didn’t already know about. ‘Ours’ was the first Taylor Swift song that I played for him on guitar. He was like, ‘Who wrote that?’, and I was like, ‘Taylor Swift!’ He told me he thought it was a really good song, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I just brought something to my dad that he didn’t know and he likes – and I like!’ It made me feel so confident.”