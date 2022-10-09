Maya Hawke Shares How She Turned Dad Ethan Hawke Into A Taylor Swift Fan
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 9, 2022
Singer-songwriter and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is proud that she was able to turn her father, actor Ethan Hawke, into a Taylor Swift fan. While talking to The Line of Best Fit for their 'Nine Songs' feature, Maya chose Swift's 2010 song "Ours," which prompted the sweet story.
"I remember that song very distinctly. My dad was such a powerful creative influence on me musically, he showed me so many songs and artists that I still listen to, and love and care about," she said per NME. "It took me a long while to be able to show him something he didn’t already know about. ‘Ours’ was the first Taylor Swift song that I played for him on guitar. He was like, ‘Who wrote that?’, and I was like, ‘Taylor Swift!’ He told me he thought it was a really good song, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I just brought something to my dad that he didn’t know and he likes – and I like!’ It made me feel so confident.”
She continued, "He ended up taking me to see the Speak Now tour. I went with him, my best friend and her dad, and it was such a happy moment, sharing an experience with someone who put so much energy into cultivating my taste."
Maya turned her dad into so much of a fan, that he's keeping up with recent Taylor Swift news. "I got a text from him when Taylor announced Midnights and he was like, ‘Oh my god, Taylor Swift already has a new record coming out? I’m so excited! She re-released Red and now there’s Midnights? How does she do it?'"