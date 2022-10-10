California Castle With Game Of Thrones Throne, Harry Potter Bar For Rent

A one-of-a-kind Beverly Hills castle has just been listed on the rental market that architecturally references a few popular series and shows. According to Zillow Gone Wild, this castle features a Game Of Thrones iron throne, an Alice In Wonderland backyard, and a Harry Potter themed "apothecary" bar. In addition to these unique features, the 15,200 square foot mansion includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a six-car garage.

According to the Zillow listing, it costs $150,000 per month to rent out this stellar space.

Here is what Sam Collins of Douglas Elliman of California, Inc. detailed about the property in the Zillow listing:

"Intricately designed by the renowned Robert Rivani, once you enter through the gates to this private estate, the magnificent scale of his work of art comes to life. With its perfectly manicured park like grounds, set on over 1.7 acres with over 15,000 sqft of living space, you enter through the grand room with windows that not only flood the home with bright, natural light, but perfectly frame the jet-liner views that await you on one of the largest lots in the community. Showcasing a total of 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, the home also includes a custom bar room, family room, expansive chef's kitchen with island, a stunning pool/spa, sport court, and 6-car subterranean garage."

The listing also mentioned that the house will be fully furnished upon move-in.