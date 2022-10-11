Jamie Lee Curtis Is Trying To Get A 'Freaky Friday' Sequel Made

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A sequel to the beloved 2003 Freaky Friday movie could become a reality. While promoting her upcoming film Halloween Ends on The View, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that she has "already written to Disney" about a follow-up movie with her original co-star Lindsay Lohan.

“I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I’m in their new Haunted Mansion movie," she told The View co-host Sara Haines per Variety. Curtis also has some ideas for how the plot of the sequel should play out.

“Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places,” Curtis continued. “So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon…And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

It looks like the ball is in Disney's court. During another interview in Mexico City, Curtis said she would "absolutely" return for a Freaky Friday sequel. She also confirmed to fans that “Lindsay Lohan and I are friends….Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she’s in Ireland making [her new Netflix movie Irish Wish].”

You can see the Freaky Friday stars in their respective films Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock starting October 14th and Irish Wish streaming on Netflix on November 10th.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.