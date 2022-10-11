A sequel to the beloved 2003 Freaky Friday movie could become a reality. While promoting her upcoming film Halloween Ends on The View, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that she has "already written to Disney" about a follow-up movie with her original co-star Lindsay Lohan.

“I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I’m in their new Haunted Mansion movie," she told The View co-host Sara Haines per Variety. Curtis also has some ideas for how the plot of the sequel should play out.

“Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places,” Curtis continued. “So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon…And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

It looks like the ball is in Disney's court. During another interview in Mexico City, Curtis said she would "absolutely" return for a Freaky Friday sequel. She also confirmed to fans that “Lindsay Lohan and I are friends….Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she’s in Ireland making [her new Netflix movie Irish Wish].”

You can see the Freaky Friday stars in their respective films Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock starting October 14th and Irish Wish streaming on Netflix on November 10th.