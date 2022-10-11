Las Vegas In-N-Out Drive-Thru Gets Visit From Unexpected Customer: WATCH

By Dani Medina

October 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

An In-N-Out in Las Vegas had an unexpected customer pull up to the drive-thru last week. It was Fergie — not the singer... the camel!

A man from Nevada has gone viral after escorting his rescue camel through the fast food restaurant's drive-thru, according to FOX 7. The video shows Brandon Nobles handling his 12-year-old camel Fergie as they wait in line and grab a burger from the window. Passers-by are seen snapping photos and videos, totally confused and enamored of the humped animal making its way through the burger chain's parking lot.

As the camel and handler duo are waiting for their food at the window, Nobles is heard saying that French fries are "Fergie's favorite."

Fergie comes from an animal rescue in Colorado called Jeffry's Farm; she didn't get along well there. While the climate is very different in Colorado and Las Vegas, Nobles says "she's very acclimated to the heat."

Funny enough, Fergie is no stranger to visiting local eateries. On Brandon and Fergie's Instagram account, @jeffrys_farm, the duo is seen visiting Wendy's, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Chipotle.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.