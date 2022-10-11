Las Vegas In-N-Out Drive-Thru Gets Visit From Unexpected Customer: WATCH

An In-N-Out in Las Vegas had an unexpected customer pull up to the drive-thru last week. It was Fergie — not the singer... the camel!

A man from Nevada has gone viral after escorting his rescue camel through the fast food restaurant's drive-thru, according to FOX 7. The video shows Brandon Nobles handling his 12-year-old camel Fergie as they wait in line and grab a burger from the window. Passers-by are seen snapping photos and videos, totally confused and enamored of the humped animal making its way through the burger chain's parking lot.

As the camel and handler duo are waiting for their food at the window, Nobles is heard saying that French fries are "Fergie's favorite."

Fergie comes from an animal rescue in Colorado called Jeffry's Farm; she didn't get along well there. While the climate is very different in Colorado and Las Vegas, Nobles says "she's very acclimated to the heat."