Lil Nas X 'Lets Loose' At Texas Bar, Waffle House Ahead Of Concert

Lil Nas X is soaking up the Texas sun after a dazzling performance at Austin City Limits this past weekend.

The "THATS WHAT I WANT" singer was spotted at JR's, a popular gay bar in Montrose, according to the Houston Chronicle. Lil Nas X snapped a selfie with Jazell Barbie Royale, one of the hosts of Monday (October 10) night's weekly male dancer contest. "Thank you Lil Nas X for coming out to JR’s Bar&Grill Houston. Much success to you on your Long Live Montero tour," the caption wrote.

A local hair stylist and fan was also able to capture the "best selfie ever!" with the "INDUSTRY BABY" himself. "I handed him my phone, and he took the selfie. His dancers and crew were voguing and having a great time. He wanted to let loose, you could tell. He told us they were going to Waffle House after. I should have told him to go to Katz's," Fabian Espinoza told the news outlet. Katz's is, of course, Houston's long-standing 24-hour deli.