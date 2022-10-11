This Is The Best Haunted House To Visit In California

Spooky season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than by taking a trip to your local haunted house. Some seek out the scariest haunted house to satisfy seasonal thrills, while others are perfectly content experiencing these locations through a movie from the comfort and safety of their living room. Regardless of how you prefer to celebrate the season, there is one haunted house in California that is rated higher than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Ranker, the best haunted house in all of California to visit this spooky season is the Reign of Terror located in Thousand Oaks.

"People looking for a long, drawn out scare will get their fill at Reign of Terror in Thousand Oaks. Featuring eight different attractions for 100 rooms in total, Reign of Terror has something for everyone, dead or alive," Ranker detailed.

Here is what Ranker had to say about delving into the data behind the best haunted house in each state:

"Thankfully, the Internet knows all the top haunted attractions in every state. These haunts can often skew extreme, and many utilize professional level special effects and acting in order to give you the best Hallow's Eve possible. The top haunted attractions in every state rank among some of America's best haunted houses, striking fear into the hearts of citizens from sea to shining sea."