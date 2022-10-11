This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Ohio

Sometimes all it takes is a slice of cheesecake or two, or three, to fix your problems. All joking aside, cheesecake is a popular desert that is enjoyed by many at eating establishments across the country. This dish is often served plain or topped with fresh fruit compote, chocolate drizzle, sugar, and more! While most cheesecakes are made with similar ingredients, New York style cheesecake is specifically known for adding additional cream cheese into the mix. Regardless of how you prefer to order your cheesecake, there is one restaurant in Ohio that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best cheesecake in all of Ohio can be found at The Cheesecakery in Cincinnati. Lovefood recommended that first-timers try the cheesecake cupcakes.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best cheesecake in the entire state:

"Everyone raves about the cheesecake cupcakes from The Cheesecakery in Cincinnati. The small treats are just the right size and customers love trying a few flavours (you can even get a cheesecake flight). Only have room for one? Get the Oreo cheesecake cupcake – the most popular flavour. It features a buttery Oreo crust, creamy Oreo cheesecake filling, whipped cream and crushed Oreos."