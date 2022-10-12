Freddie Gibbs Speaks On Past Beefs With Jeezy, DJ Envy & Others

"I was just ready to just get past that in my career," Gibbs said about his issues with Jeezy. "Me and Jeezy ain't never had no physical stuff or anything of that nature so I can move past that. That was just a business disagreement."



Gibbs was signed to Jeezy's label CTE World Records in 2011. Gibbs ended up leaving the label on bad terms a year later and later dissed the Atlanta rapper on songs like "R.E.A.L." off his 2014 project with Madlib Pinata. Jeezy also addressed the situation in his 2020 song "Therapy For My Soul." Last year, Gibbs signaled that he wouldn't mind resolving his beef with Jeezy, which may be why their recent meeting was more amicable than ever before.



Later on his conversation with The Breakfast Club, the "Too Much" rapper also touched on his more recent beef with media personality DJ Akademiks. Despite their previous tenses interactions online, Gibbs said he'd also be willing squash his beef with him.



Watch Freddie Gibbs speak about his recent tussle with Jim Jones, his incident in Buffalo and more hot topics below.