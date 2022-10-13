Kim Kardashian Reveals Shocking Sex Confession About Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian let her family in on the more intimate details of a night with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, revealing how her grandmother inspired them to have sex in front of a fireplace.

In Thursday's (October 13) episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder opened up about the spicy details to her sister Khloe Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and grandmother MJ, per Page Six.

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours," she said. "And I was like, 'My grandma told me you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

Acknowledging that the confession was "really creepy," her grandmother only seemed concerned about one specific detail, asking, "Not in the lobby?"

The reality star quelled her fears, confirming they were in a room and not in the lobby in full view of other guests. Even though she shared the inspiration with her family, Kardashian added, "How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex." MJ didn't seem perturbed, however, telling her granddaughter, "I was younger once."

Kardashian and the Saturday Night Live alum dated for about nine months before calling it quits earlier this summer. Another recent episode of The Kardashians, filmed at the beginning of 2022 while the pair were still dating, had the SKKN BY KIM founder sharing her thoughts on why she believes "hot girls" are drawn to the comedian.