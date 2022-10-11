Kim Kardashian is reportedly paying for heightened security at her children's private school after Kanye West revealed the name of the school in a series of social media rants. According to TMZ, the school recently hired additional security as a precaution and Kim is paying the bill.

A source with direct knowledge also added that the increased security isn't because Kanye himself is a threat, but there's now concern that someone could see his posts about the school and show up on campus. TMZ reports that Ye has been trying to get his four kids, North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West, to enroll in his Donda Academy. The school's website states that "Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving."

TMZ previously reported that Kanye showed up at North's basketball game over the weekend wearing his controversial "White Lives Matter" shirt. Kim reportedly did not interact with or even look in Kanye's direction during the game. She also had her vehicle moved so she didn't have to walk out with him.

Also over the weekend, Kanye was restricted on both Instagram and Twitter after violating both of the social media site's policies with his rants. Ye returned to Twitter after being locked out of his Instagram but after posting a shocking threat against Jewish people, the tweet was removed and his account was reportedly restricted.