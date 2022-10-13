Taylor Swift To Celebrate 'Midnights' Drop On 'The Tonight Show'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 14, 2022
Taylor Swift will celebrate the release of her highly anticipated album Midnights with a special appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On Friday, October 13th, the late-night show revealed that Swift will be a guest on the show on Monday, October 24th, just three days after the album drops on Friday, October 21st.
Fallon revealed the exciting news with a special video that shows him using a bingo ball cage and red telephone as a nod to Swift's recent TikTok series "Midnights Mayhem With Me" in which she slowly revealed the titles of all 13 tracks on the forthcoming album.
October 24. 11:35 sharp. 🌌 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/WlKdV06mH8— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 14, 2022
Last week, the singer dropped extra "middle of the night" episodes and finally revealed the entire tracklist. She also confirmed that Lana Del Rey is featured on the song "Snow on the Beach." In a later video, Swift praised Lana as "one of the best musical artists ever," saying that she is grateful to have tapped her for a collab on her upcoming album Midnights, saying, "The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege," per Billboard. She also shared that the song they collaborated on is "about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.”
Her upcoming spot on The Tonight Show will also mark Swift's first late-night talk show appearance of 2022.