Taylor Swift To Celebrate 'Midnights' Drop On 'The Tonight Show'

Last week, the singer dropped extra "middle of the night" episodes and finally revealed the entire tracklist. She also confirmed that Lana Del Rey is featured on the song "Snow on the Beach." In a later video, Swift praised Lana as "one of the best musical artists ever," saying that she is grateful to have tapped her for a collab on her upcoming album Midnights, saying, "The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege," per Billboard. She also shared that the song they collaborated on is "about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.”

Her upcoming spot on The Tonight Show will also mark Swift's first late-night talk show appearance of 2022.