Tom DeLonge Thanks Matt Skiba For Keeping Blink-182 'Alive And Thriving'

Tom DeLonge has nothing but love for Matt Skiba for helping keep blink-182 "alive and thriving" over the last several years.

Earlier this week, blink-182 surprised fans by announcing a brand new album and massive world tour featuring the original lineup, DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, a reunion years in the making following DeLonge's exit from the band. In his absence, Skiba, lead vocalist and guitarist for Alkaline Trio, stepped in.

DeLonge took to social media on Thursday (October 13) to share a personal message he sent to Skiba because "it's important for the world to know that I honor him" for his years in the band.

"I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving in my absence," he wrote. "I think you are enormously talented (I still love to listen to your band to this day). You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed."