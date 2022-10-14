1 Arizona City Ranks Among America's Best Cities For Driving

Most Americans rely on driving to get around. Some residents have it easier than others, however, based on where they live.

WalletHub ranked the 100 largest US cities based on driver-friendliness. The website states, "To determine those places, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness."

According to the list, one Arizona city ranked among the top 20 best cities to drive in. Scottsdale came in at number 18 on the list, placing 3rd overall for traffic and infrastructure and 32nd overall for safety.

Here are the top 30 cities to drive in, according to WalletHub:

Raleigh, NC Plano, TX Corpus Christi, TX Greensboro, NC Winston-Salem, NC Lincoln, NE Jacksonville, FL Arlington, TX Garland, TX Orlando, FL Austin, TX Tampa, FL El Paso, TX Laredo, TX Boise, ID Lexington-Fayette, KY Irving, TX Scottsdale, AZ Irvine, CA Lubbock, TX

The complete list of America's best cities for driving can be found on WalletHub's website.