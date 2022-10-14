PnB Rock's Girlfriend Says Rapper Saved Her Life In Tragic Shooting
By Sarah Tate
October 14, 2022
PnB Rock's girlfriend is forever grateful to the late rapper after she said he saved her life in the tragic shooting last month that claimed his own.
Stephanie Sibounheuang broke her silence on the shocking death of PnB Rock, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, after he was fatally shot during a robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. In a lengthy note penned on Instagram on Thursday (October 14), shared alongside a video highlighting sweet moments between her and the late rapper, she wrote that she is "100% not ok" after the traumatic incident that took her boyfriend's life.
"My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am," she said. "No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I Can't even handle this."
She continued, "To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out of the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in the world to know my man didn't make it after having the faith and confidence that he was."
Sibounheuang, who shares 2-year-old daughter Xuri with the rapper, lamented how their relationship was "finally perfect for our family," even claiming that she told PnB Rock, "I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate."
"Even if if was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soul mate is... and for that... I am grateful," she wrote. "You told me u hate it took so long, u wish you would've changed way sooner."
Going through life without her love after he was taken away so suddenly has been difficult and it is taking "prayer and spiritual therapy to gain the strength to do the simple things in life now," but even now she still feels her "angel" is always with her.
"Only thing that matters in this short life is LOVE anything else is irrelevant... you can't take NONE OF THIS STUFF with you," she said. "The devil is running loose on earth. I will never understand a loss so close. I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids."
She concluded with a plea for strength to get through the tough times.
"Cover me with strength, grace, and vision to carry on for the family. Shed light on this world in such dark times. Let your power overcome evil," she said. "Pain is real. No matter how rich u are, how famous u are, how spiritual u are. Some pain is inevitable."
Since PnB Rock's death, police have made three arrests in connection to the fatal shooting, including arresting a father and his 17-year-old son.