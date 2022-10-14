PnB Rock's girlfriend is forever grateful to the late rapper after she said he saved her life in the tragic shooting last month that claimed his own.

Stephanie Sibounheuang broke her silence on the shocking death of PnB Rock, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, after he was fatally shot during a robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. In a lengthy note penned on Instagram on Thursday (October 14), shared alongside a video highlighting sweet moments between her and the late rapper, she wrote that she is "100% not ok" after the traumatic incident that took her boyfriend's life.

"My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am," she said. "No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I Can't even handle this."

She continued, "To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out of the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in the world to know my man didn't make it after having the faith and confidence that he was."